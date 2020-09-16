Political Analyst Tezlyn Figaro Discusses Voting Strategy By States [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Political Analyst Tezlyn Figaro collaborates hip hop familiarity with political facts to explain not only the importance of voting but also the strategy.

She explains how critical it is that swing states like Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia residents get out and vote in person during this election.

Listen to Tezlyn Figaro as she shares her expertise on laws, voting polls, and other political views that will help the community this season.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE