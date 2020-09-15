City Of Louisville To Pay Settlement To Breonna Taylor’s Family

CNN announced that Breonna Taylor’s family has settled in a multimillion-dollar settlement with the city of Louisville, Kentucky.

According to CNN, a source and the family’s attorney Sam Aguilar confirms that there’s a settlement in the case.

“The city’s response, in this case, has been delayed and it’s been frustrating, but the fact that they’ve been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point,” he said.

The Courier-Journal reported that Mayor Greg Fischer’s office alongside Taylor’s family and attorneys are expected to announce the settlement in a press conference later today.

26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed in her home on March 13 after Louisville Metro Police officers executed a “no-knock” warrant in a narcotics investigation while she was sleeping.

