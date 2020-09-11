Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To The Buzz Around Real Housewives of Salt Lake City [WATCH]

The word of the tea is that Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is seriously nervous about the premiere of her newest show, “Get Ya Life!” Apparently there is a scene that he feels will make him look bad in the public eye.

Gary also drops all the tea on the newest franchise of Real Housewives. The show is coming to Salt Lake City and it has a lot of buzz already. The only black cast member has an interesting past.

Listen to the tea to get hip to what will premiere in November.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE