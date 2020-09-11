CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Gary Reacts To The Buzz Around Real Housewives of Salt Lake City [WATCH]

The word of the tea is that Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend David Adefeso is seriously nervous about the premiere of her newest show, “Get Ya Life!” Apparently there is a scene that he feels will make him look bad in the public eye.

Gary also drops all the tea on the newest franchise of Real Housewives.  The show is coming to Salt Lake City and it has a lot of buzz already.  The only black cast member has an interesting past.

Listen to the tea to get hip to what will premiere in November.

