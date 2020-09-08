Detective Chris Anderson Gives Tips On Driving While Black [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

“Driving While Black” is an issue that has been an issue for many black men and women for far too long.

Detective Chris Anderson of First 48 and the ID Channel shares tips on surviving an interaction with a police officer.

One key advice the officer shared was that if you have questions on why you’re being stopped, ask after you’ve given your license and registration information. He says that most criminals do not want to be identified so sharing your information makes you less of a threat.

Also on your phone, there’s an option to let Siri know you’ve been pulled over and your device will record what’s going on and also send your location and alert your emergency contact.

Share this video with others to possibly save a life.

