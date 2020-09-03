Cardi B Teams Up With Atlantic Records To Encourage Voter Registration

Cardi B is back with a new public service announcement and it’s all about the upcoming 2020 presidential election. With the help of Atlantic Records, the superstar is getting the word out about the importance of voter registration.

“Let me tell you something: state deadlines are coming very quick,” Cardi says on Atlantic’s Instagram post. “So make sure y’all click the link in the bio so y’all can register to vote.”

Earlier this year, a group of employees at Atlantic Records launched a company-wide task force called ATL Votes, which plans out efforts to raise awareness about voting with the help of their roster’s platforms and star-power. They also teamed up with HeadCount to integrate their voter registration platform into the websites, email lists, and live streams of the label’s artists. Fans even have opportunities to win video chats with one of their favorite artists if they show proof of their registration.

Cardi has never been shy about utilizing her platform to bring awareness about political issues and social injustices. Recently, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper held a Zoom call with Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden discussing free college, police brutality, racism, and her passionate plea for Trump to leave the office.

“I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, “This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.” Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.”

And over the past couple of months, the outspoken rapper put Georgia on blast for prematurely opening the state during the pandemic, chopped it up with Sen. Bernie Sanders when he was running for Democratic Party nomination to discuss the state of the nation and gave away $1 million with Fashion Nova toward coronavirus relief. You can’t forget her coming after Melania Trump supporters for shaming the rapper’s erotic past after the hit single with Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” went viral.

Anyway, check out the voter registration page here.

