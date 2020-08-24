Front Page News: Hurricanes Hit The Coast & 2 Police Shootings Over The Weekend [VIDEO]

The country is a mess. On top of two hurricane Laura and Marco impacting Lousiana, Texas, and areas in the Gulf Coast, two black men were shot over the weekend.

In Lafayette, Lousiana, Trayford Pellerin, a 31-year-old Black man was shot 11 times by the police outside a convenience store. Also in Kenosha, Wisconsin a man was shot while walking away to his car while in three children were inside.

