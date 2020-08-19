CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Jam Master Jay’s Family Speaks Out After Arrest Of Murder Suspects

They reveal "mixed feelings."

Run-DMC

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

Jam Master Jay‘s family has released a statement after two suspects were charged in the hip hop legend’s murder.

On Monday, law enforcement announced that Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were charged with murder while engaging in drug trafficking in a 10-count indictment. According to authorities, Jay, born Jason Mizell, was killed in “cold blood” in the midst of a cocaine deal gone wrong nearly 20 years ago.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On Tuesday, the Mizell family released a statement via Run-DMC‘s social media channels.

“Upon hearing this news we have mixed emotions,” they wrote. “We truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Then, they acknowledged that there are “other families out there” who also don’t have closure because of an open case. “We pray that this case gives them hope,” the Mizell Family said.

They ended by saying:

“In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter.”

View this post on Instagram

JMJ FOREVER ❤️

A post shared by RUN DMC (@rundmc) on

 

Seth D. DuCharme, the acting U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, laid out the details of Mizell’s case on Monday. He said Queens detectives, the F.B.I. and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were all involved.

“This is a case about a murder that for nearly two decades has gone unanswered,” Mr. DuCharme said. “Today we begin to answer that question of who killed Jason Mizell and why.”

According to court documents filed on Monday, Washington and Jordan broke into Mizell’s studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, at around 7:30 p.m on Oct. 30, 2002. The two men were armed. As Washington forced somebody inside the studio to the ground at gunpoint, the court documents say Jordan fired a bullet into Mizell’s head, killing him almost instantly.

Prosecutors said that the two men had “executed” Mizell after he attempted to exclude them from “a multi-kilogram, multistate narcotics transaction.” In July 2002, just months before the killing, court documents say Mizell had received around 10 kilos of cocaine “on consignment” from a Maryland supplier. Washington and Jordan were set to be partners in the deal, but an undisclosed dispute resulted in threats from Mizell to cut them out, according to court documents.

“There was a beef — it didn’t go as planned,” one official explained.

Washington, 56, is currently in federal prison serving a sentence for six robberies. Meanwhile, Jordan, 36, was arrested on Sunday. A law enforcement official told The Times that two witnesses in the case are cooperating with the government.

Washington was a suspect in Mizell’s murder back in 2007 when he was convicted in the robbery case and sentenced to 210 months in prison, according to Susan Kellman, his lawyer at the time. Although prosecutors attempted to use the murder accusation as a way to raise his sentence, Ms. Kellman said she never took it seriously.

“I had a sense that somebody whispered something in their ear to get themselves out of trouble,” she said, adding that Washington had always insisted he was not the killer. “When he heard the allegation, he was laughing, he said, ‘Good one,’” she explained.

In the months that followed Mizell’s murder at age 37, detectives weighed a number of motives, including a grudge with the rapper 50 Cent, who was a protégé of Jam Master Jay’s. This theory was later tossed.

Investigators who dug into Mizell’s business and personal relationships struggled to find a motive and questioned why someone might want to kill a guy who had not embraced notable rivalries with other people in the industry. The case went cold a couple years later, but then reopened in 2016.

Jam Master Jay spent several of his childhood years in the Queens neighborhood of Hollis, which has a rich hip hop history. His legacy will live on as the acclaimed DJ for Run-DMC.His studio has been converted into the Hall of Fame studio owned by a new company that has maintained Jay’s legacy via painted murals and several Run-DMC memorabilia that adorns the walls.

SEE ALSO:

Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

It Is What It Is’: Michelle Obama Blasts Trump’s Incompetence In Passionate DNC Speech

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

5 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Continue reading Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

Here Are The States Actually Letting Kanye West Appear On The Ballot

[caption id="attachment_3997244" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: SOPA Images / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is continuing his vie for president amid reports that he's being backed by Republicans, and now Utah is the latest state that's allowing him on its ballot this November. According to Associated Press, the 43-year-old rapper qualified for the Utah ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate. State Elections Director Justin Lee explained that his office verified that West's campaign collected the 1,000 signatures from registered voters necessary to appear on the ballot. West announced he was running for president back in July and since then, he's been trying to collect signatures from various states to get on their ballots as an independent. According to the New York Times, many Republicans have been helping West get on the ballot, including Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Donald Trump campaign, and Mark Jaboky, an executive who’s work for the California Republican Party. Jaboky was arrested on voter fraud charges back in 2008 when he was working for the California Republican Party, and he eventually plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Although West hasn't stated it directly, reports say his Republican backing could all be apart of a plan to divert votes away from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Wisconsin is one state that's challenging West's signatures as allegedly being fraudulent. According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, their state Democratic Party filed a complaint earlier this month requesting state officials block West from appearing on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot this November. They claim West has various problems with his nomination papers, including incorrect addresses for circulators and bogus signatures like “Mickey Mouse” and “Bernie Sanders”. Affidavits are included from six people saying they were duped into putting their names on West’s paperwork. "If the affidavits are true … crimes were committed by the West campaign,” said. attorney Michael Maistelman, who collected the affidavits for the state Democratic Party. West has since challenged the complaint saying the DNC has to prove that the names like "Mickey Mouse and "Bernie Sanders" aren't real, according to Newsweek. West won't give up his presidential bid, despite having low support from general voters and especially Black voters at just 2 percent, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. Not to mention it's still mathematically impossible for Ye to earn 270 electoral votes needed to win the elections. While certain black celebrities, like Nick Cannon, have supported West's campaign, other notable figures have called out his shenanigans, including singer Stephanie Mills who said, West and Cannon are acting like "paid slaves." Still, the states below have allowed him to appear on their ballot. This is America. Scroll down to see how social media users are reacting to the news.

Jam Master Jay’s Family Speaks Out After Arrest Of Murder Suspects  was originally published on newsone.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close