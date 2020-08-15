After Risking COVID-19, Alvin Gentry Fired As New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach

Source: Jonathan Bachman / GettyAlvin Gentry’s run as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans has come to an end.

After sitting on the bench for five seasons as the head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans, the team has announced Saturday (Aug.16); it has fired him after the Pelicans after a disappointing run in the bubble. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez first reported the news of Gentry’s dismissal.

ESPN story with @_Andrew_Lopez on Pelicans dismissing coach Alvin Gentry after a disappointing run in the Orlando restart: https://t.co/jXJqE33ViR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 15, 2020

Gentry, 65, tenure with the Pelicans wasn’t anything to marvel at compiling a 175-225 record with the franchise and going out with a 30-42 during the 2019-20 COVID-19 delayed season. Heading into the bubble, the Pelicans were considered of the teams to watch thanks to rookie phenom Zion Williamson’s play before the season was canceled, Brandon Ingram’s improved game and other vital pieces finally gelling.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. The Pelicans would finish with an abysmal 2-6 record, which did nothing to help Gentry’s case at all. Also, the limited play of Zion, and rumors of starting point guard, Lonzo Ball, being “mentally checked out” during the NBA Restart only exacerbated things. The Pelicans feel the team’s future is bright thanks to its young core want a new leader to take the team in a new direction for the 2020-21 season and no longer had faith in Gentry to get the job done.

As for his replacement, there are plenty of names being thrown out there already. Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and current assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, Ty Lue, has emerged as a favorite according to Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix. Lue has a working relationship with Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

Another name being floated is Los Angeles Lakers’ assistant coach Jason Kidd according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein. Both Lue and Kidd are also rumored to be targeted to take over the Brooklyn Nets head coaching job. Mark Jackson, who always immediately trends on Twitter following a firing, is being thrown in the air.

Gentry has a 510-595 career record across 17 seasons, which includes coaching gigs with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. He won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and an NCAA championship with Kansas (1988) as an assistant coach.

