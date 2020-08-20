Hulu’s New Film ‘BAD HAIR’ Takes A Spooky Twist On European Beauty Standards

Black hair has a long, deep history that in some ways defines who we are. It has taken us a long time to actually love, and appreciate our hair. It has taken even longer for the rest of the world to see our natural mane as professional or even acceptable in school settings and places of employment. Although long straight hair has been coined the acceptable look according to European beauty standards, more and more Black women are taking an active role in celebrating their natural tresses.

If you’re a die-hard natural sometimes straightening your hair or even installing a weave can feel like a betrayal. The truth is, Black women can scream both #teamnatural and #teamweave comfortably in the same sentence. Protective styles like wigs and weaves don’t mean we love our hair any less, it just speaks to the diversity of who we are innate. But what happens when you find yourself straightening or weaving your hair to fit into a certain environment?

Coming this Fall, Hulu is releasing a horror film that gives an interesting, intense, and insightful perspective on what happens when you conform to European beauty standards for a job. In this horror satire set in 1989, BAD HAIR follows an ambitious young woman who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own. This powerful thriller was written and directed by Justin Simien. The star-studded cast will include Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, and Usher Raymond.

This film has a Jordan Peele feel to it. You can tell there are numerous hidden messages that speak to the history of how we love and accept our hair. I’ve already marked my calendar to watch this film on October 23rd, just in time for Halloween! What do you think? Are you feelin’ the trailer of BAD HAIR?

