Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final Studio Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s 2020 and Brian McKnight is releasing his 20th studio album, titled “Exodus.” The seasoned R&B artist shared his inspiration in quarantine for his final album and why he decided to leave the music game.

Since recently getting married, the newlywed says all his inspiration comes from his wife. He explains his quarantine routine, what’s next, and who he would like to do a VERZUZ with.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE