Raymond G. Allen Sr., an actor who played roles in classic 70’s television shows like Sanford and Son and Good Times has died.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to TMZ, Allen was found unresponsive early Monday morning at a long-term care facility in California. He had been living there since 2016 after bouts with pneumonia.

Allen’s family told TMZ he died as a result of respiratory issues that were not related to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Allen played Uncle Woody in Sanford and Son and Ned the Wino on Good Times. He also had roles in Starsky and Hutch, The Jeffersons, What’s Happening and The Love Boat.

Raymond G. Allen Sr. is survived by 2 children. He was 91.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Sanford and Son’ & ‘Good Times’ Actor Dead At 91 was originally published on magicbaltimore.com