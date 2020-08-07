Black Tony Finally Explains Why He Never Comes To Work! [VIDEO]

Black Tony finally showed up to work but to set the record straight!

He really came for Rickey Smiley, telling he got it all wrong and he wants his name to not be slandered. According to his “contract”, Black Tony has a lot of stipulations that allow him to have the freedom of when he doesn’t have to come into work.

Apparently, nobody knew about these terms and conditions, but it sounds too good to be true!

