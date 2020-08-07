Music Producer Detail Arrested on Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Another musician is being accused of sexual misconduct. Noel “Detail” Fisher, the man behind some of your favorite songs, is now behind bars for reportedly violating the rights of several women.

As spotted on Vulture producer Detail has been booked on multiple sexual misconduct charges. The report claims he was picked up by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday, August 5. According to the documentation in the last five days 15 sexual assault charges and five separate felony assault charges have been filed against him. The alleged incidents range from 2010 to 2018. “Based on the nature of the allegations, Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there may be additional potential victims and they are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims,” said the sheriff’s department in via a statement.

But this is not the first time the man born Noel Christopher Fisher’s name has been connected to such vile behavior. Within recent years several female artists such as Jessie Reyez, Bebe Rexha and Tinashe have put him on blast for being a creep. The “2 On” singer said in a tweet “The only session I’ve been in to this day where I left due to being soooo uncomfortable. Glad he’s being exposed for the f***ing creep he is” she wrote on a tweet.

Detail has produced for the likes of Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida and “Drunk In Love” for Beyonce.

