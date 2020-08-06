According to WSBTV, local Atlanta police, in partnership with federal authorities, collected 374 pounds of heroin in a massive drug bust in “The Bluff.” Authorities believe this is the biggest drug bust in Georgia state history. This amount of Heroin on the streets could completely change the community due to overdoses and death. They also believe the seizure was worth nearly $8 million dollars.

Also found was about $1.5 million in cash, 10 kilos of cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana, and 41 guns. No one has been arrested or charged yet, but police say they have a believed suspect.

Police Seize Almost 400 Pounds Of Heroin From The Bluff In Largest Drug Bust Ever was originally published on hotspotatl.com