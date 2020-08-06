Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault

Jaguar Wright is continuing her promise of exposing her OkayPlayer collective colleagues and this time she dropped a massive allegation against Chicago-bred MC Common.

On Sunday (Aug 2), Jaguar Wright took to Instagram Live to address the disrespect she alleges that she faced at the hands of Common. During the Live, Wright alleges that Common sexually assaulted her while the two were allegedly dating. According to the songstress, the two were in bed after a show and Common asked for sex, which she declined.

“Gotdamn Common. Next thing I know, we go to bed and he’s like, ‘C’mon Jag.’ I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m tired n*gga,” Jaguar Wright recalled. “I was on the stage all night. I want to lay down.’ I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time. Just in case a n*gga try to get out of hand. You got to pull my pants down. By the time you get my pants down, I promise you I’m hooking off in your jaw. That’s how I grew up!”

According to Wright, it was then that things took an unwanted turn.

“The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep,” Wright continued. “Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

The “What Ifs” singer also claimed that Common’s inability to remain in romantic relationships stems from his heart being broken by Lauryn Hill, before adding that she and Erykah Badu fell out over “The Corner” rapper after the two began dating in 2000.

“I don’t even know why he running around parading around here with all these public relations relationships that never seem to last,” Jaguar Wright said. “Then he got with Erykah after I f*ckin spurned him. He hated my ex-husband for I don’t know how long. No matter where we bumped into each other, he wouldn’t even look my ex-husband in the face. He would talk to everybody…real b*tch sh*t. Let’s keep it a bean. Real b*tch sh*t.”

Wright also alleges that the strain in her relationship with Erykah Badu became so bad that Badu wrote and released her song “Booty” aimed at Wright.

“Then he got with Erykah and then Erykah was jealous as f*ck of me. That song ‘Booty’ on that second album. That sh*t was about me. She made that sh*t up at Black Lily in New York. That line, ‘Your booty might be bigger but I still can pull your n*gga but I don’t want him.’”

The claim that “Booty” was aimed at Wright apparently isn’t too far off after Erykah Badu used the song recently to possibly respond to Wright’s call to “meet up” earlier last week.

As previously reported, this isn’t the first time that Wright has aired out her former crew over the disrespect of late The Roots co-founding member Malik B, calling out the collective for publicly showing love while privately throwing shade and blackballing the other members from making money.

“Y’all all online talking about respect the family and this and that, but you didn’t respect your brother enough to come get him when he was doing bad,” Jaguar Wright said. “Y’all wasn’t trying to help him, y’all was telling people to turn their back on him while calling him a drug addict.”

She specifically called out Erykah Badu for her lack of love despite Malik B allegedly being the only one in the group who showed the Dallas-native love early in her career.

“Erykah you haven’t posted anything but you’re supposed to be this enlightened mother,” Wright said. “You haven’t said a word about my brother when he was the only one who wasn’t treating your ass like sh*t because you weren’t from Philly, but you quiet now. I’m killing all that fake sh*t.”

Erykah seemingly responded to the call out, taking to Instagram posting a video playing the song in question while flossing her house robes for sale on her site, along with the caption, “It’s entanglement month all month long.. come collect these n*ggas please.”

While Wright spent some time explaining the nature of her relationship with Common, he wasn’t the only rapper that she called out for being sexually creepy. Wright also alleges that Brooklyn-bred rapper Talib Kweli also crossed the lines early on, alleging that he used to purposefully come and watch her undress before and after shows.

“Talib Kweli used to come to Black Lily in New York and hide out in the green room when we were getting changed, especially me, to watch me get dressed and undressed before I got on stage,” Wright continued. “And then wait for nobody to be looking to sneak out…I been holding all this trying to make all you crazy backpack n*ggas look good.”

As of press time, none of the artists have responded to Wright’s claims, but that didn’t stop fans from associating the collective’s lack of reprimand for Talib Kweli after he went online and seemingly harrassed a young Black woman for more than a week straight, with Wright’s claims of the collective’s predatory behavior.

“Now I understand why none of the Black men in Hip-Hop would confront Talib Kweli for harassing a Black woman half his age online for weeks. They’re all on the same time & want to keep their foot on the necks of Black women. But those days are coming to an end,” one fan wrote.

Although Wright is calling out her colleagues, she also came clean about her own misdeeds when it came to not speaking up for fellow rapper Flo Brown before apologizing for turning a blind eye when she allegedly faced some sort of assault behind the scenes.

“Flo Brown! That’s how I use to call you to the stage .. and you never let us down,” Wright said. “You ripped every dominated every stage and all you wanted was respect in return. Let me do this for you. If anybody out there knows #flobrown from norf jersey .. please tell her I’m looking for her. I want to atone for my part in her demise! We women need to learn some loyalty to each other. I’ll be the example. No misogynist allowed or hating ass females either. We only do equal in my world! Flo you were always my equal.”

Check out the full IG Live below.

