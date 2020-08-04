KiKi’s Top 3 Things Dudes Say When You Catch Them Cheating [WATCH]

KiKi is on point today when it comes to men. She points out the top three things dudes say when you catch them cheating.

Number three on the list is “Huh”. When you hear him say “huh” when you already know he’s cheating, he’s just couldn’t find a lie fast enough. Number two on the list is the “believe what you want to believe”. Of course, she’s going to not believe you because you’re sounding very unbelievable.

For the number one saying, just listen because KiKi tells no lies.

