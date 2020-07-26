Bingeworthy: Everything Coming To Hulu In August 2020

If the titles HBO Max has coming to the platform in August isn’t enough to keep you inside safely as coronavirus cases around the country rise, Hulu has you covered.
Come August, the streaming platform will be updated with a bunch of binge-able favorites. If culinary faceoffs are your thing then you’ll be happy to know that Chopped will be coming to Hulu, for those obsessed with houses overseas they’ll never buy, there’s House Hunters International, and for people who love to watch unclothed strangers try to survive in the wilderness, there’s Naked and Afraid.
If you’re more of a cinema person, classics like Tom Cruise-led Top Gun and Rain Man, all six Star Trek films, and James Bond’s Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will be available.
Peep everything coming to Hulu in August below:
August 1st
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71 (2015)
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A Good Woman (2006)
A Perfect Murder (1998)
Australia (2008)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
Child’s Play (1988)
City Slickers (1991)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
Company Business (1991)
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Elena Undone (2010)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Free Fall (2013)
Gayby (2012)
Hellraiser (1987)
Hurricane Bianca (2016)
Just Charlie (2017)
The Last Stand (2013)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Pit Stop (2013)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
The Saint (1997)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Sordid Lives (2000)
Spare Parts (2015)
Stanley & Iris (1990)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Stuck On You (2003)
Top Gun (1986)
Ultraviolet (2006)
Up in the Air (2009)
Were The World Mine (2008)
August 2nd
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
August 3rd
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
Ordinary Love (2019)
August 6th
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Slay the Dragon (2020)
August 7th
The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?
August 10th
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2020)
August 11th
Alive And Kicking (2016)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
August 12th
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12
August 14th
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
August 15th
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
August 16th
Behind You (2020)
August 18th
The Cup (2012)
August 20th
Daffodils (2020)
Unacknowledged (2017)
August 21st
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3
August 22nd
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
August 23rd
Blindspot: Complete Season 5
August 24th
The Roads Not Taken (2020)
August 26th
Mom: Complete Season 7
August 28th
The Binge (2020)
August 31st
Casino Royale (2006)
Primal (2019)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
The Courier (2019)
