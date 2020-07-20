Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of Federal Judge, Critically Injures Her Husband

Yesterday (July 19) a man posing as a FedEx delivery man shot and killed the son of a federal judge and critically wounded her husband at their North Brunswick, NJ home.

According to The New York Times, the murder occurred in broad daylight when the suspect showed up on the doorstep of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas dressed in FedEx attire. After the door was opened the gunman proceeded to open fire on her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl and her husband, Mark Anderl. Her son was killed by the attack while her husband, a criminal defense attorney and former assistant Essex County prosecutor, underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

Senator Robert Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, expressed his sorrow in a statement Sunday night.

“I know Judge Salas and her husband well, and was proud to recommend her to President Obama for nomination to New Jersey’s federal bench,” Mr. Menendez said. “My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.”

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn’t be out of the question to suspect that this is related to a court case that the judge or her husband may have or are currently involved in. And though this is shocking news to take in, former FBI Chief Andrew McCabe said such attacks rarely happen, but do occur and expects authorities to look into who’s had contact with the family recently.

“They’ll be trying to figure out who’s been communicating with them, who might have been near them in the days and weeks leading up to this act. They’ll be looking at — no doubt looking at video coverage that might be present in the area. So many people have external video cameras on their homes these days. That can typically be a good source of information about individuals or vehicles that have been in the area. There’s just a thousand different leads that they are looking at right now,” he said.

Interestingly enough Judge Salas was assigned to handle a class action lawsuit brought against the infamous Deutche Bank by investors claiming that the bank failed to properly monitor its customers such as Jeffery Epstein. It should be noted that this is the same German bank that’s bankrolled Donald Trump’s lifestyle for decades even though he’s never payed back hundreds of millions worth in loans. So yeah, there’s that.

Can 2020 get any crazier at this point? Wait, don’t answer that question just yet. We still have a few more months to go.

Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of Federal Judge, Critically Injures Her Husband was originally published on hiphopwired.com

