New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’ Harassment Involving Dead Animals

A mother who says she’s being racially harassed by a neighbor in Valley Stream has now gained community support.

According to Pix11, Jennifer McLeggan, a Black woman, moved to the Long Island neighborhood in 2017. She says that her white neighbor has been harassing her by throwing feces and dead squirrels in her yard. The neighbor also allegedly shows off his weapons. McLeggan posted a note on her front door detailing the incidents and she said she fears for her life.

McLeggan, who is a first-time homeowner said she received the threats from the moment she moved in.

“From the fence, it went to the shrubs, from the shrubs it went to the litter, from the litter it went to the feces to human feces, it went to the squirrel and then I said enough is enough,” McLeggan told Pix11.

McLeggan says she’s keeping a record of the acts, including graphic pictures of dead animals she said her neighbor placed in her yard. She said she also has photos of her neighbor sitting outside with a gun and videos of him spitting on her yard and strolling by her property in the middle of the night in a blackface mask.

She says she believes the harassment from the neighbor is “racially motivated” and because she fears for her life she was compelled to post the signs outside her home detailing the threats.

“If he was saying he could get me eliminated and he can get me erased, then what if I am dead in here and I have a baby here? So if a cop did come here because they heard something, at least they would see the sign and know that my baby’s inside,” Jennifer explained.

Neighbors have supported McLeggan by watching over her home. New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky even chimed in, saying the white neighbor needs to be held accountable.

“It’s our job right now to act as hard as we can to get the message out that this is intolerant, unacceptable and we can give it no oxygen whatsoever,” Kaminsky said.

A rally was organized by Kenneth Copeland to bring awareness to the issue.

“We’re not making this a police issue,” he said. “There could be a million Jennifers out there. We want to help everybody.”

Nassau County detectives are reportedly investigating the case, but no charges have been made against the man.

A GoFundMe was started online to financially support McLeggan and her daughter. By Friday afternoon, it’s already raised over $31,000.

New York Mom Accuses Neighbor Of ‘Racially Motivated’ Harassment Involving Dead Animals was originally published on newsone.com