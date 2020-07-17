UN Ambassador Susan Rice Unpacks Trump’s Leadership With COVID-19 & Voting For Biden [VIDEO]

Former National Security Advisor and United Nations Susan Rice joins the show to discuss voting for Joe Biden and how the administration is handling COVID-19. Comparing her experience to the Obama administration and how they handled the ebola pandemic, she feels that the Trump administration lacks leadership when handling coronavirus.

Rice also rallies behind voting for Joe Biden for the next president and explains why it’s bigger than just beating Trump.

