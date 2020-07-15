Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As 8-Year-Old Shooting Victim Is Buried

The teenager suspected of shooting at a car in Atlanta and killing an 8-year-old girl inside was arrested and charged with her murder on the same day that her funeral was being held.
Julian Conley, 19, was on Wednesday charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the killing of Secoriea Turner on July 4. The charges came as Turner’s funeral was taking place in Atlanta and two days after Turner’s parents held a press conference pleading for their daughter’s killer to surrender to authorities. Conley was ex[ected to turn himself in to authorities at some point on Wednesday.
Secoriea Turner’s mother was driving the SUV when her car was shot at. Charmaine Turner was attempting to avoid what the police described as a “makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals” during protests stemming from the Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks last month.
Conley’s lawyer has reportedly said that while his client was present and armed at the protest, he was not the person who fired the fatal shots into Charmaine Turner’s car.
“It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time,” Jackie Patterson, Conley’s attorney, told local news outlet 11 Alive.
Patterson described Conley as nothing more than a witness to the shooting.
“He was on the scene of that shooting and he saw what happened, but he didn’t, at any time shoot at that vehicle,” Patterson said.
At a press conference Monday pleading with the public to help identify Secoriea’s killer(s), Turner’s father said no one would be called a “snitch” because his daughter was not in the streets. Instead, he said, people who share with lawyers or police any information they may have about the shooting will be “labeled as a hero because you’re doing what’s right.”
A warrant for Conley’s arrest was issued on Tuesday.
A private funeral for Secoriea Turner was being held Wednesday at New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.
SEE ALSO:
Secoriea Turner’s Parents Plead For Information About 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Killer
Prayers Up: Naya Rivera Is Identified As Body Found In California Lake
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020
1. Jas 'JasFly' Waters, TV writer, 391 of 57
2. Wes Unseld, NBA Hall of Famer, 74Source:Getty 2 of 57
3. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler, 913 of 57
4. Shad Gaspard, pro wrestler, 39Source:Getty 4 of 57
5. Gregory Tyree Boyce, actor, 30Source:Getty 5 of 57
6. Bob Watson, former MLB star and manager, 74Source:Getty 6 of 57
7. Fred L. Davis, civil rights activist and Memphis official, 867 of 57
8. Ty, Nigerian rapper in the UK, 478 of 57
9. Jimmy Glenn, boxing trainer, 89Source:Getty 9 of 57
10. Heyward Dotson, Columbia University basketball legend, 7110 of 57
11. Betty Wright, singer, 66Source:Getty 11 of 57
12. Little Richard, rock n' roll pioneer, 87Source:Getty 12 of 57
13. Andre Harrell, hip-hop executive, 59Source:Getty 13 of 57
14. Bob Andy, reggae singer, 75Source:Getty 14 of 57
15. Tony Allen, legendary African drummer, 79Source:Getty 15 of 57
16. Al Edwards, former Texas State Rep. and Juneteenth champion, 8316 of 57
17. Stezo, rapper and pioneering hip-hop dancer, 5117 of 57
18. Ashley 'Ms. Minnie' Ross, reality TV star, 3418 of 57
19. Mike Huckaby, techno and house music pioneer and DJ, 5419 of 57
20. Don "Campbellock" Campbell, creator of locking dance style, 6920 of 57
21. Cheryl A. Wall, literary scholar, 7121 of 57
22. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer22 of 57
23. Grace F. Edwards, author, 8723 of 57
24. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub, 8324 of 57
25. Tarvaris Jackson, former NFL quarterback, 36Source:Getty 25 of 57
26. Chynna Marie Rogers, model turned rapper, 2526 of 57
27. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer, 9227 of 57
28. Earl G. Graves, Sr., founder of Black Enterprise, 85Source:Getty 28 of 57
29. Bobby Mitchell, NFL player, 8429 of 57
30. Bill Withers, singer, 81Source:Getty 30 of 57
31. Ellis Marsalis Jr., legendary jazz pianist, 85Source:Getty 31 of 57
32. Wallace Roney, jazz trumpeter, 59Source:Getty 32 of 57
33. Rev. Dr. Joseph Lowery, civil right pioneer, 99Source:Getty 33 of 57
34. Emma Cooper-Harris, first African American Mayor of Anguilla, Mississippi34 of 57
35. Fred "Curly" Neal, Harlem Globetrotters legend, 77Source:Getty 35 of 57
36. Rev. Darius L. Swann, civil rights activist, 9536 of 57
37. Airickca Gordon-Taylor, civil rights activist and Emmett Till's relative, 5037 of 57
38. Manu Dibango, saxophonist, 86Source:Getty 38 of 57
39. Barbara C. Harris, Episcopal Bishop, 89Source:Getty 39 of 57
40. Roger Mayweather, boxing champion and trainer, 58Source:Getty 40 of 57
41. Josie Harris, former longtime girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather, 4041 of 57
42. Barbara Neely, author, 7842 of 57
43. Danny Tidwell, dancer, 3543 of 57
44. Sam "The Man" Burns, DC house music DJ, diesSource:facebook 44 of 57
45. McCoy Tyner, legendary jazz pianist, 81Source:Getty 45 of 57
46. Katherine Johnson, 10146 of 57
47. B. Smith, 7047 of 57
48. Pop Smoke, 20Source:Getty 48 of 57
49. Ja'Net DuBois, 74Source:Getty 49 of 57
50. Esther Scott, 66Source:Getty 50 of 57
51. Isadora Perkins-Boyd, 'Super-Centenarian,' 11151 of 57
52. Nathaniel Jones, former federal judge, 9352 of 57
53. Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, 41Source:Getty 53 of 57
54. Jimmy Heath jazz saxophonist, 93Source:Getty 54 of 57
55. Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana JeffersonSource:S. Lee Merritt 55 of 57
56. Roscoe Vance, journalist, 7156 of 57
57. Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina, 30Source:Getty 57 of 57
Secoriea Turner’s Suspected Killer Charged With Murder As 8-Year-Old Shooting Victim Is Buried was originally published on newsone.com