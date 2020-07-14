Hot Spot: Remembering Naya Rivera & Al B. Sure! Suggests Kim Porter Was Murdered [WATCH]

We are sending prayers to the family of Naya Rivera. The body found at Lake Piru was identified as the actress where she was last seen with her 4-year-old son on a boat. Officials say that her life could’ve been saved if she was wearing a life jacket.

Al B. Sure! shared some interesting thoughts about Kim Porter’s death on his Instagram. He suggests that she was murdered and believes she didn’t die from pneumonia.

