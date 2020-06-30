Netflix Announces New Series Based On Colin Kaepernick’s Early Years

Monday, Netflix announced a new series that will take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s early years.
He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl – and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 and @Ava, the dramatic scripted series #ColinInBlackandWhite follows the high school years of all-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick. Coming soon to @Netflix.
Kaepernick and award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay will team up for Colin in Black & White. The scripted six-episode series will dive deeper into Kaepernick’s early years as a black boy adopted into a white family, his transition into an NFL football star, and his work as a social justice activist.
Along with Duvernay and Kaepernick, writer Michael Starrbury–who also worked on When They See Us–wrote and served as executive producer for the series. The series has been in the works since 2019 and was completed in May of this year.
Stay tuned for an official release date.
Source: People Magazine
