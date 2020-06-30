Monday, Netflix announced a new series that will take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s early years.

Kaepernick and award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay will team up for Colin in Black & White. The scripted six-episode series will dive deeper into Kaepernick’s early years as a black boy adopted into a white family, his transition into an NFL football star, and his work as a social justice activist.

See Also: Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone Else To Know Them, Too

Along with Duvernay and Kaepernick, writer Michael Starrbury–who also worked on When They See Us–wrote and served as executive producer for the series. The series has been in the works since 2019 and was completed in May of this year.

See Also: Netflix & Ava DuVernay Clearly Aren’t Backing Down To Linda Fairstein’s Lawsuit Over “When They See Us”

Stay tuned for an official release date.

Source: People Magazine

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Netflix Announces New Series Based On Colin Kaepernick’s Early Years was originally published on hot963.com