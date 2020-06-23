Issa Rae stays getting those checks.

On Monday (Jun 22), HBO announced that Issa Rae and Bette Midler will be starring in the new series, Coastal Elites, a series that will explore the deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection during the pandemic through a series of confessionals.

The series, which was produced entirely under quarantine, “tells stories of breaking down and breaking through in the summer of 2020 that are funny, searing, poignant and now,” HBO said in a statement.

The series written by Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach will explore the deeply divided politics and the universal pursuit of human connection during the pandemic through a series of confessionals from five characters played by Issa Rae, Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Dan Levy, and Kaitlyn Dever. Presented as a series of confessionals during which the characters explain how the decaying state of the world is impacting them, the show gives a real look at how people are adjusting to the current social and political climate.

“Paul Rudnick and Jay Roach bring their razor-sharp perspective and wit to HBO,” Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with them in telling this story, which is uniquely resonant for these times.”

Although COVID-19 continues to spread across the nation, Hollywood may be making a return to normalcy in the coming weeks, now that productions have officially been allowed to resume. Studios and networks will have to contend with stringent social distancing guidelines to resume work.

Coastal Elites is scheduled to premiere on HBO in September.

Issa Rae & Bette Midler Team Up For HBO Special ‘Coastal Elites’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com