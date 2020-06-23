What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator Fight? [WATCH]

It looks like the drama between Tamar Braxton and K.Michelle is back ignited. After Tamar hesitated at the idea of doing a VERZUZ battle with the singer, K. Michelle had some words to say. She spilled all the tea, accusing Tamar of having an affair with Michael Mauldin, the father of Jermaine Dupri.

“You can’t f*ckin go around talking about nobody when you sleeping with a married man,” said K. Michelle.

“You was sleeping with Jermaine Dupri Daddy. How you sleeping Jermaine Dupri Daddy and get your a** beat by Jermaine Dupri momma in an elevator?! But you want to talk about me? I don’t f*ck married men. But you so holy? Hmmm.”

Tamar refuses to speak on the accusations but Da Brat did confirm that the “Beyonce’ in the elevator” fight did happen between Tamar and Jermaine Dupri’s step-mom, not JD’s biological mother.

“Jermaine Dupri’s momma is Momma Tina. So it wasn’t his momma,” said Brat. “That did happen. I happened to be in that elevator. The whole Beyoncé thing, that definitely happened. That’s Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife. Lord Jesus, no comment. I was in the elevator honey. It was just a situation. And Michael Mauldin’s ex-wife was a little fed up and it went down in the elevator. When it opened, I exited the elevator stage left. I didn’t have nothing to do with it. This was a while ago.”

She didn’t speak more about the alleged incident but clearly, Tamar and K. Michelle will not be doing any collaborations anytime soon. Listen to the clip below.

