Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

In a message shared to Instagram, Hughley said he was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration and that the positive test for COVID “blew him away.”

“I’m what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said. “I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, difficulty of breath, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. In addition to all the other stuff you gotta look out for, if your ass pass out on stage – you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley will be in quarantine but plans to continue to do his show remotely.

Watch Hughley’s message to fans below.

RELATED: D.L. Hughley Faints Onstage During Set In Nashville

RELATED: D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS]

D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 Day After Fainting On Stage was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: