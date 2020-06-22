Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a new Beyoncé record that appeared out of nowhere. The Queen shared “Black Parade” on Juneteenth hours after showing love to a large collection of black-owned businesses on her website. It’s the first single from Beyoncé since her appearance on the “Savage” remix with Megan Thee Stallion which went No. 1 earlier this month.

Press play on “Black Parade” from the Queen below.

Listen To Beyoncé’s New Single, “Black Parade” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theboxhouston.com