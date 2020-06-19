CLOSE
Pastor Freddie Haynes Explains The Truth About Juneteenth [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Juneteenth has always been a holiday celebrated in the south, but now the black community is taking it national.  The recent hardships have inspired people to remember this holiday and take the initiative to celebrate!

Pastor Freddie Haynes of Dallas, Texas shares the history of Juneteenth.  He says “you can’t even get to July 4 without going through June 19th.”

If you’re new to the holiday, listen for a quick history lesson!  Happy Juneteenth!

 

