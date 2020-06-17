Detective Chris Anderson Gives 5 Tips On Driving While Black [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The black community is facing a tough fight and we need everything we can do to stay alive. Detective Chris Anderson joins the show to share five tips on driving while black. These tips are to help you to prevent a possible altercation with a police officer.

Listen to the tips to not only inform yourself but to help those around you as well.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE