Congressman James Clyburn Explains Voters Suppression And Defunding The Police [WATCH]

House Majority Whip Congressman James Clyburn discusses what it means to defund the police. He shares his point of view of why it may not be a good idea but thinks we should demilitarize instead. Congressman also touches on voting for the next president and the various voters’ suppression situations that are going on in the country.

Listen to the Congressman break down these two issues in the community.

