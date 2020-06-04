News You Can’t Use: Things Only Black Mamas Say [WATCH]

After Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms pulled out the black mama card on Atlanta after ruining the city during the protests, Special K presented a tribute.

If you’re a black mother or a child of one then this is for you. Here’s a tribute to all the lines that black mothers use on anybody whether they’re her child or not. Sometimes you hate it, but every time you love it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE