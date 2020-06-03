Watch President Obama’s Town Hall On Police Violence Here

A message provided by The MBK Alliance Town Hall and obama.org:

ANGUISH AND ACTION

We work to help leaders change their world—and the world needs changing. The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the loss of far too many Black lives to list, have left our nation anguished and outraged. While now is a time for grief and anger, it is also a time for resolve. Find resources below to learn what you can do to create a more just and equitable world.

