NBA basketball player JR Smith has been known for many things in his career. Many clutch shots, missed clutch free throws, and even some fights on and off the court. The newest update on the former basketball star is him beating the brakes off of a LA protestor. A video surfaced where JR Smith was going outside to his car and allegedly caught a protestor vandalizing on his property. The rest was history.

J.R. Smith Brutally Beats Up Protestor For Vandalizing His Car [Video] was originally published on rnbphilly.com