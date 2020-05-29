Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second Baby Using “Wipe It Down” Tik Tok Challenge

When we hear the name Kel Mitchell, many of us still imagine that hilarious teenager doing the absolute most in the name of comedy. But Kel Mitchell is so grown, even his children are grown, okay?! Still, at 41, Mitchell, as a man, is still well within in baby-making years. And based on a recent Tik Tok, that’s just what he and his wife Asia Lee are doing. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Using the Tik Tok “Wipe It Down” challenge, the couple, who married in 2012, revealed the news.

Kel comes into the frame and starts wiping the mirror. Eventually, it reveals his pregnant wife.

Check out the video below to see the gender of this new bundle.

Later, the couple’s two-year-old daughter Wisdom joins in on the announcement wearing a big sister shirt.

This will be Mitchell’s fourth child. He shares a 21-year-old son Lyric and an 18-year-old daughter Allure with his ex-wife Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.

When Lee was pregnant with Wisdom, the couple also took time out to share a nostalgic announcement with the public.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On an episode of ESSENCE’s Yes Girl! podcast, Mitchell shared that he and his wife met at a talent show. They were friends who decided to take things slow while they dated one another. But Mitchell shared that on one particular date, he knew she was the one.

“We were on a ferris wheel, and the ferris wheel shook a little bit. She was scared and she jumped in my arms, right. And at that moment I knew. It was just like, I knew in that moment but I didn’t say anything, and as we were dating later, I spoke about that and she said she knew at that time, too.”

Congratulations to these two!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE