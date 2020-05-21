CLOSE
Dancehall Legends Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer

Source: Getty / Getty

Verzuz is heading to the islands this holiday weekend.

Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are on deck to face off against one another on Saturday (May 23).

The dancehall legends were longtime rivals before squashing their beef in 2014 by recording releasing a single together called “Legendary.”

Will you be tuning in? 

Dancehall Legends Beenie Man & Bounty Killer To Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle  was originally published on 92q.com

beenie man , Bounty Killer , VERZUZ

