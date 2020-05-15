Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Pray For The Church [VIDEO]

The church announcements today are a little sad because all the old folks are having issues. We’re calling on the prayer warriors to pray over the church members who are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Decan Edwards is definitely having a tough time this week after dropping his car keys in Brother Willie Carson’s casket. Now they have to dig him up today to get the keys back. Other church members aren’t having this quarantine because of health problems.

Let’s keep them in prayer.

