Watch: Kirk’s Franklin’s Reaction To Being Featured In Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Is Priceless

CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Kirk Franklin’s reaction to Michelle Obama’s Becoming documentary featuring his song is priceless. The Netflix documentary opens with Franklin’s award-winning song, “A God Like You” and he had no idea it would.  

His wife and daughter caught the surprising moment he learned about the song placement on video. He can be seen staring in awe, jaw-dropped, and everything. 

“I had no idea,” he said as he sat still in a loss for words. 

Watch: 

 

