Diddy, Mary J. Blige Share Moving Tributes To Andre Harrell On Social Media

Last week we lost one of our greatest cultural architects in Andre Harrell. Two of his greatest proteges have testified to his indelible energy and passion for Black excellence.

As spotted on HipHopDX the outpouring of love for the legendary record man continues to come in. While the general population was immediate with paying respects to him those super close to him needed more time to really accept the sad truth. On Monday, May 11 Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a very touching post about his late mentor. And by the caption, it is clear Puffy is heartbroken. “I’ve got to give myself the reality of this in doses. Because I can’t even handle this. I hope to God that you are all blessed to have someone in your life that loves you and believes in you like this man believed in me.…” he wrote.

Additionally his brightest talent from the original Uptown Records roster, Mary J. Blige also shared a moving post that detailed her love and respect for her former mentor. “This can’t be real. Thank you for helping me and loving me until the last days of your life. Rest easy my musical father.”

Andre Harrell was 59 and is said to have passed due heart problems.

Photo: WENN/Vallenilla

