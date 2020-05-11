Gary’s Tea: Eva Talks About The Shade On Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion [WATCH]

Our co-host Eva Marcielle had an interesting time on Bravo’s first-ever virtual reunion for Real Housewives of Atlanta last night and the shade was real. Eva shares why castmates Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes started the reunion so strong.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Bryant is suing the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after eight of their deputies shared graphic pictures of the deadly helicopter crash scene from the accident that killed Kobe and Gigi Bryant.

