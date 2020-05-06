What started as an Instagram feud, turned into a massive brawl at an Atlanta gas station on Monday night, leaving 3 young female teens shot and severely injured. The incident took place at the BP station at the corner of Boulevard and Ralph McGill Boulevard in the Old Fourth Ward.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Officials say two groups met up at the gas station to confront each other after the IG back and fourth. Shots rang, striking the young women of 19 and 17 years of age. Police have identified 8 teens who are alleged to be involved.

Investigations are ongoing…..CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RELATED:

NFL Player Allegedly Held At Gunpoint By Wife After Getting Caught Cheating

Jeff Johnson Talks With Ahmaud Arbery’s Father On The Life Of His Son [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta Teen Girls Shot After Instagram Feud Spilled Into Real Life was originally published on hotspotatl.com