Rapper, Former EPMD Dancer Stezo Dead at 51

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Stezo.

According to Heavy, DJ Chuck Chillout confirmed the rapper died on April 29. It’s unclear what caused his untimely death at this time, although Marc Lamont Hill mentioned coronavirus in a tweet honoring his life.

I just found out this morning tbat Stezo passed away. Another hip hop pioneer gone too soon. F*** Corona. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) April 30, 2020

Stezo began his career as a dancer for EPMD, first appearing in the video for the group’s single, “You Gots To Chill.” He’s also responsible for the creation of “The Steve Martin” dance and popularizing the use of skull snaps in sampling for hip-hop records.

Stezo was also a rapper in his own right. He released hit singles, “To The Max” and “It’s My Turn” in the late 80s. His album Crazy Noise peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hip-Hop Charts in 1989.

The Roots’ Questlove is among several celebrities who have paid tribute to Stezo on social media.

