Wale Releases Thought Provoking Visual About Race Issues For “Sue Me” [WATCH]

Wale recently released what he calls “the most important visual” he’s ever done. The eight-minute visual for “Sue Me” from his recent album “Wow…That’s Crazy” shares a chilling message of what’s considered the normal black experience in reverse.

The D.C. rapper shared his thought process of the video saying, “what if you could walk through a day in the life of an average African American young man? What would you see? What would you hear? What would you face? We wanted to redefine the whole narrative and allow everybody to step into these shoes.”

The thought-provoking visuals were directed by Kerby Jean-Raymond that displayed daily struggles of black life in a world of socio-economic disadvantage but for white people played by Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges. Wale says he wanted to depict a world where racial prejudice was reversed.

Super proud of my man @kerbito . It’s important for us to believe in our brothers/sisters . Encourage your people push each other . Celebrate their victories . Now if u not familiar with him go look at his stuff and thank me later lol — Wale (@Wale) April 22, 2020

“I’ve never been more proud of a video than what we did here. Kerby really brought this vision to life, and Reebok helped make it a reality. I hope it makes you think a little. While you’re thinking, stay safe, and stay home.”

The video ends with a prisoner sharing his current experience dealing with the spread of COVID-19 in jail explaining that he isn’t positive that he’ll survive.

Check out the short film below.

