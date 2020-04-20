CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kierra Sheard’s Grandmother, Willie Mae Sheard, Has Passed Away

Close-Up Of Hand Holding Cross Against Sky

Source: Srayya Lxy Smuthr / EyeEm / Getty

Wille Mae Sheard, the grandmother of legendary Gospel singer, Kierra Sheard, has passed. Bishop J. Drew Sheard, took to Instagram to share the news late Sunday night, with the caption, “My dear Mother has gone to be with the Lord. Thanks for your many prayers.”

 

 

Last week all eyes were on the Clark Sisters after Lifetime released the long awaited Clark Sisters Movie. While promoting the new movie, Kierra shared how the COVID-19 had directly impacted her family and that her grandparents were recovering from the virus.

We send out prayers to the Sheard/Clark family.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Finding Ashley Stewart 2017

Then & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: Kierra Sheard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Kierra Sheard grew up in a family that was all about singing for the Lord. She is the daughter of Karen Clark-Sheard who is a member The Clark Sisters. As a gospel artist Kierra Sheard continues to take us all the way to church when we listen to her sing. Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). With her beautiful voice and stylish looks we just can't get enough of Kierra Sheard! Check out some photos of her below!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kierra Sheard’s Grandmother, Willie Mae Sheard, Has Passed Away  was originally published on praiseindy.com

kierra sheard

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
×
Close