Kierra Sheard Speaks on Lifetime Movie The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kierra Sheard speaks on acting as her mother Karen Clark Sheard in Lifetime’s movie, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

The biopic is produced by heavy hitters, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Mary J. Blige and it will follow the gospel music icons’ lives and their journey to becoming the highest-selling female gospel group in history.

The film will debut on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Check out the trailer below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE