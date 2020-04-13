Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The Easter Spirit

Vanessa Bryant is as strong as they come, and even though it’s gotta be tough, there’s no doubt that she’s holding it together for her babies.
Unfortunately, this Sunday marks the Bryant family’s first Easter celebration without Kobe and Gigi, which is undoubtedly heavy on the hearts of everyone in their crew (and those of us on the outside looking in, too). On the bright side, Vanessa’s youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, seem to be enjoying themselves thanks to some interactive treats their mom gifted them with.
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.