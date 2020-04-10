EA Wants You To “Stay Home & Play Together” Announces Slate of Initiatives

Outside of streaming services, video games have become of one the essential mediums to help battle boredom and cabin fever while hunkered down in the crib. To help encourage people to stay inside and stay safe, EA launched the “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative.

The initiative kicked off on March 26 with the Apex CodeRed Tourney that featured influencers/pros competing in the popular free-to-play shooter for $50K, and $250K was donated to the International Red Cross.

Just recently, the EA announced the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup that will see 20 professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs battle out in the popular soccer video game on April 15 at 9am PT/5pm UK/6pm CEST. The tournament will take place over five days, subsequently leading up to the April 19 final. EA will also be donating $1 million to help support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19. You can catch all of the action on the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel and possibly score prizes thanks to Twitch Drops.

Other initiatives gamers can look forward to is a chance to play NFL pros like Ocho Cinco and Kyle Long in Madden NFL 20 and much more.

EA’s initiative follows the World Health Organization urging people to stay home and pick up the sticks with its #PlayApartTogether campaign. The move is a significant one being that WHO declared excessive gaming a mental health disorder.

You can head here to see EA’s full lineup of initiatives when you head here. So continue to stay safe, stay home, practice social distancing, and wash your hands.

If you need any more suggestions on what games to play while you’re locked down in the crib, check out these ridiculously long titles that should take up your time.

