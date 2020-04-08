Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The Cutest Thing Ever!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Canon’s deep conditioning session Sat still like a champ for me. He saw a newborn baby getting their first bath and hair washed in a video and wanted me to wash his by daddy.”
Baby boy is relaxed and chillin’!
Like many other sistas’, Ayesha is also rocking a head full of braids during the quarantine.
View this post on Instagram
So grateful for another year!!!! Spent my bday just the way I wanted to. In the house surrounded by my babies and hubs, watching this is us and west world. Thank you to all of my beautiful family and friends that showed me SO MUCH love today from afar. 31, my virtuous woman year. Let’s go!
In addition, during this coronavirus crisis, the Currys are also putting their money where their mouth is, donating 1 million meals to Their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. According to CNN, the organization will work with the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Oakland Unified School District on the initiative.
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
“We know the world is changing before our eyes in terms of dealing with the spread of coronavirus and we just found out that the Oakland Unified School District is closing the doors for the foreseeable future, so we want to intercede on behalf of the kids that rely on the daily services and try to help anyway we can,” the Golden State Warriors player said in the video.
“The statistics are really staggering. At least 18,000 kids rely on at least two meals a day from the school system, so we want to make sure that we rally around everyone and ensure that these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from,” Ayesha added.
View this post on Instagram
Oakland just announced they're closing schools until April because of the COVID-19 crisis. While we support this decision, we're concerned about what this means for childhood hunger in our hometown. More than 18,000 students in Oakland rely on their school for 2+ meals each day and our foundation @eatlearnplay is making a donation to @accfb and @feedingamerica to help ensure no child has to worry about where their next meal is coming from while schools are closed. Please join us by donating to @ACCFB or a food bank near you. Link in bio.
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Ayesha Curry’s At-Home Baby Hair Salon Is The Cutest Thing Ever! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com