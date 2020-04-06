Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating The Zoom Conference App

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 85% of Americans have been forced to stay at home and work, unless you have an “essential” job that benefits the general public. The Zoom app has been a cool and free place to host virtual meetings that could be conference calls. Just ask anyone how they’ve been getting work done since we’ve all been quarantined and majority of folks will brag to you about the magical wonders of the Zoom app.

Unfortunately, the popular video conference app hasn’t been a joy for everyone. Tiara Moore, the founder of WOC, says her experience on Zoom was nothing short of a racist fest. According to Moore, her meetings are being hijacked by people yelling racist slurs and flooding calls with graphic content.

Idk who the people are that did this during our lecture but you’re incredibly immature and unbelievably disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/ghXIZBV5Jp — NOT FOR THE SOCIALS🤝 (@j_donatella) March 31, 2020

Buzzfeed:

The virtual room instantly filled with what seemed like 100 people, Moore said, with multiple people yelling racist slurs at the same time. It was chaos — but the n-word, being repeatedly yelled in the middle of it, could be heard distinctly.

After the disappointing incident, Moore decided to cancel the meeting set for next Tuesday. She told Buzzfeed:

“I felt personally attacked. I was super emotional. I cried and I was like, ‘It’s 2020, what the fuck! It’s so heartbreaking and, for me to be promoting this virtual safe space and to be attacked, it’s so devastating.”

Yesterday on #Zoom about 100 white people flooded our meeting yelling “nigger, nigger, nigger” we are canceling our events today BUT WE WILL BE BACK TOMORROW! #AWOCSpace https://t.co/mv06hmjW8S — Dr. Tiara Moore (@curly_scientist) March 31, 2020

But Moore isn’t the first to be attacked on the app. On Monday, the FBI gave tips on how to keep online meetings secure and asking people to report incidents to its Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“The FBI has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.”

Zoom Bombing is now a federal offense that could result in imprisonment. So before your next meeting, beware of Zoombombers.

Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating The Zoom Conference App was originally published on globalgrind.com

