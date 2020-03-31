DJ Jazzy Jeff Raises Awareness For COVID-19 While Fighting Pneumonia

Legendary DJ and producer, DJ Jazzy Jeff, has lent his voice to help raise awareness about the importance of staying home amid the fight against COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus.

On Monday (Mar 30), DJ Jazzy Jeff took to his Instagram Story to post up a few messages warning fans about the importance of staying home, while revealing that he was fighting pneumonia in both lungs himself. The producer told fans on Instagram to take the virus seriously – although he did not say if he was tested for COVID-19 – after revealing that he lost his sense of smell and taste, one of the symptoms of the respiratory illness.

“Pls say a prayer for all the sick… it’s a lot more than you know!!” Jazzy Jeff wrote. “I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs… I lost my sense of smell and taste which is a main sign of the virus. I would NOT be here if not for my guardian angel of a wife!”

Despite the warnings of countless government officials, doctors, and celebrities, many across the country are continuing to still violate the social distancing order, leading to the continued spread of the virus and an extension of the quarantine for an additional 30 days.

Jazzy Jeff notes that regardless of what your plans were or your financial status, the safest bet is to stay home, before adding that his health is fine-his posts were simply about raising awareness.

“Please take this serious… It does not care who you are… what you do or what your plans are. Stay safe,” Jazzy Jeff concluded. “I’m GOOD!! Thank God!!! I posted yesterday to bring awareness to how serious this is…Pls look out for each other.”

