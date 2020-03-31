Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine Face Mask Hat

From selling out of her $50 vagina-smelling incense on her new online shop to her showstopping Haute hazmat couture crisis fashion, Erykah Badu is definitely putting her unique stamp on this already trash year.
Of course, she keeps coming with it.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The Grammy-winning singer continues to pull out perfect pandemic accessories from her closet. Last week, she posted a pic of herself on Instagram rocking a “full-coverage felt hat,” that according to Vogue, was a “birthday gift from some years back” that ironically serves as some nifty face coverage in these questionable coronavirus times.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
Perhaps perfect for her next grocery store run.
“Can I get a kiss. And can you make it last forever. Said I’m bout to go to war. And I may not ever see you again…,” the singer wrote to accompany her selfie.
Take a look:
The 49-year-old is no stranger to eclectic headpieces. Last month, she stressed to Vogue she loves hates, especially huge ones.
“I’m known for these really huge hats that I wear,” she told Vogue back in February.
“What makes these hats unique is the size of the bowl of the hat—some milliners call it the block of the hat. I’m known for having a huge block. I’m from Texas, and ten-gallon hats ain’t enough for us.”
So how is the “Tyrone” songstress handling social distancing?
From the looks of her social media pages, she might be using this time away from the world to make some new music.
“Bout to make some beats for apocalypse 2,” she wrote on March 28.
We definitely could use some new Baduisms in our life!
WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
As you know, earlier this month the Neo-Soul icon made headlines at the Austin Film Society’s 20th Annual Texas Film Awards, where she served up this COVID-19 protection lewk.
Sis definitely knows how to make a statement. Stay safe out there!
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home
1. Loni LoveSource:Instagram 1 of 36
2. Idris ElbaSource:Twitter 2 of 36
3. Halle BerrySource:Instagram 3 of 36
4. Noelle Robinson & Girlfriend Alexis PowellSource:Instagram 4 of 36
5. Lala & KiyanSource:Instagram 5 of 36
6. Ciara & Baby Boy FutureSource:Twitter 6 of 36
7. Draya7 of 36
8. Keke PalmerSource:Instagram 8 of 36
9. Rick RossSource:Instagram 9 of 36
10. Tisha CampbellSource:Instagram 10 of 36
11. Kerry Washington11 of 36
12. Cardi B12 of 36
13. Mariah Carey13 of 36
14. Mj Rodriqguez14 of 36
15. Tracee Ellis Ross15 of 36
16. Idris ElbaSource:Instagram 16 of 36
17. YandySource:Instagram 17 of 36
18. Savannah JamesSource:Instagram 18 of 36
19. Marsai MartinSource:Instagram 19 of 36
20. Ciara, Russell and their babiesSource:Instagram 20 of 36
21. Kaavia Union WadeSource:Instagram 21 of 36
22. Tamron Hall & Son MosesSource:Instagram 22 of 36
23. Aurora PerrineauSource:Instagram 23 of 36
24. Nene Leakes & Her FamilySource:Instagram 24 of 36
25. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 25 of 36
26. Audra McDonaldSource:Instagram 26 of 36
27. LeToya LuckettSource:Instagram 27 of 36
28. Zoe KravitzSource:Instagram 28 of 36
29. Viola DavisSource:Instagram 29 of 36
30. Justine SkyeSource:Instagram 30 of 36
31. Cardi BSource:Instagram 31 of 36
32. Cynthia BaileySource:Instagram 32 of 36
33. Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram 33 of 36
34. Serena WilliamsSource:Instagram 34 of 36
35. LizzoSource:Instagram 35 of 36
36. Kandi , Riley, Todd and Ace36 of 36
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSIMLEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Haute Hazmat Couture: Peep Erykah Badu’s Stylish Quarantine Face Mask Hat was originally published on hellobeautiful.com